Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated has issued a statement about the passing of Southern Univeristy student Caleb Wilson. Wilson collapsed and died early Thursday morning after participating in an off-campus fraternity ritual, per a report by WAFB. He was reportedly taking part in a ritual organized by members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity when he collapsed.

Per WAFB, the ritual reportedly involved pledges standing in line during the activity. Wilson, a mechanical engineering junior and a member of Southern University’s renowned marching band, Human Jukebox, was later pronounced dead.

Investigators stated that Wilson became unresponsive and was taken by friends to Baton Rouge General Hospital on Bluebonnet Boulevard. Medical staff pronounced him dead at 3:15 a.m. Investigators confirmed that the group had been at North Sherwood Forest Community Park before Wilson was taken to the hospital.

An autopsy is underway to determine Wilson’s official cause of death, and the Baton Rouge Police Department has launched a death investigation. Corey Wilson, Wilson's father, is a former deputy with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. He served with the JPSO for 35 years before retiring last year.

The fraternity's national office via Grand Basileus Ricky L. Lewis issued a statement to WFAB stating:

“It is with profound sorrow that we extend our condolences on the passing of Caleb Wilson. His loss is deeply felt, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by him.

Caleb was more than a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin – He was a scholar, an exceptional member of the Southern University Marching Band, and a passionate and dedicated leader in student life.

We have been informed that the local authorities have launched an investigation into this tragic incident, and we fully support their efforts to seek the truth. Currently, our foremost priority is standing in unwavering support of Caleb’s family. We have extended ourselves to them and are ready to assist in any way possible during this difficult time.

We recognize that many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information. In the meantime, we ask for your patience, your prayers, and solidarity as we honor Caleb’s memory and support those grieving his loss.”