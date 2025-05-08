Sam Shade and Alabama A&M made a huge transfer portal splash on Thursday afternoon, as they've found their new QB1 in former UAPB star Mekhi Hagens, per a report by FCSCentral's Zach McKinnell.

“In another unexpected announcement, former UAPB QB Mekhi Hagens announces his commitment to Alabama A&M,” McKinnell said in a post on his X account.

Hagans established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the SWAC, leading the Golden Lions to several impressive wins this season. Over 12 games, the redshirt junior threw for 2,541 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding three rushing scores. He was a key player for an Arkansas-Pine Bluff offense that finished fifth in the SWAC. He stood out in UAPB's huge victory over Prairie View A&M, finishing the game with 250 yards, completing 14 of 26 passes, and throwing one touchdown.

He announced his transfer from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in a social media post in November, which said:

“First and foremost, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the faculty, stall, coaches, teammates, fans. and family at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The relationships I've built and the experiences live had here have helped me grow as a person, both on and olf the field.

After much thought and consideration. I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it's the right step for my personal growth, athletic development, and future aspirations.

UAPB

To everyone who has been a part of my journey at UAPB, thank you. The memories we've created together will always nold a special place in my heart. While this chapter is coming to an end, I'm excited for the opportunities ahead and can't wait to see what the future holds.”

Hagens's addition to Alabama A&M comes at a perfect time Sam Shade, as he looks to quickly build a contender. His addition certainly helps fortify the offense, as he has shown a great ability as a dual threat and adept playmaker that has shined in the SWAC over the past two seasons.