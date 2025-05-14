Only a day after Morehouse College introduced the incoming President of their institution, the athletics department have announced the hire of Larry Dixon as the next head men’s basketball’s coach of the institution. The hire is noteworthy, as the Maroon Tigers basketball team is one of the best teams in Division II basketball and HBCU basketball as a whole.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Dixon to the Morehouse family,” said Harold Ellis ’92, Director of Athletics at Morehouse College. “Larry is a championship coach, having coached on all collegiate levels, and he brings a wealth of experience, a proven commitment to student-athlete development, and a fresh perspective that aligns with our mission to achieve excellence both on and off the court.”

“I’m honored, humbled, and excited to join Morehouse College and lead one of the most historic and respected programs in HBCU basketball,” said Dixon. “This is a program with deep tradition and great potential. I’m excited to build on that legacy, connect with our alumni, and get to work with a group of young men who are striving for excellence. I am thankful to AD Ellis and President (Dr. David) Thomas for giving me this opportunity.”

Dixon, a 1996 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C., was a standout athlete during his college years. As a four-year HBCU letterman, he earned recognition as the team’s most improved player after his junior year and the top defensive player following his senior season. He also played a key role in helping the Golden Bulls secure two CIAA Southern Division titles and a championship game appearance during his sophomore year.

With an extensive coaching background, Dixon has contributed to numerous Division I programs as both an assistant and associate head coach. Currently, he is part of the coaching staff at North Carolina State. His career path has also included roles at the University of South Florida, Georgia Southern, Winthrop University, East Carolina University, South Carolina State, and St. Andrews College.

Per Morehouse College’s news release about Dixon, he is renowned for his expertise in defense, strong recruiting connections throughout the Southeast, and talent development, Dixon has been instrumental in leading teams to success.

Over his career, he has helped programs achieve three NCAA tournament berths, including a Final Four appearance in 2023-24, two CBI tournament berths, three conference tournament championships, and two regular season championships. His contributions have consistently driven teams to excel in both conference and postseason play.

Dixon will have his introductory press conferences on Monday, May 19, at 10 a.m. at Forbes Arena.