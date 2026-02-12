Winston-Salem State University alumnus Stephen A. Smith is proud of the historic season that the Lady Rams have been on. The ESPN star is not afraid to show his HBCU pride, and on Thursday morning, he made a post on his X account spotlighting the historic season that the women's basketball team for Winston-Salem State has embarked on.

He said:

“Special shout out to my HBCU!!!! The Winston-Salem State University women's basketball team, now ranked No. 18 in the WBCA poll, rallied from a sluggish first half to defeat Livingstone and secure its 20th win of the season.

That mark ties the 1996–1997, 1997–1998, and 2000–2001 teams — all coached by Debra Clark — for the most wins in program history. Under alumna Tierra Terry in her first season at the helm, WSSU women’s basketball has tied history. One more win and they will make it.”

He said the Lady Rams have indeed been on a tear this season. They're currently 20-2 overall and 11-1 in conference. They also are undefeated at home. From November 19 to January 21, they embarked on a 16-game win streak that was snapped by Fayetteville State University on January 27.

However, Winston-Salem State is now on a four-game win streak, including a 50-36 victory over the Broncos. If the Lady Rams continued their phenomenal season and win the CIAA tournament, they will certainly clinch a bid in the NCAA Division II basketball tournament and receive a high seed.

Winston-Salem State University plays Claflin University today at 5:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on the CIAA Sports Network.