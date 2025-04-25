Shannon Sharpe’s litigation counsel, Mitchell Schuster, has responded to new allegations of rape and assault made by Michele Bundy Evans, a woman who claims to have dated the NFL Hall of Famer for nearly a decade. According to The Sun, Evans alleges that their relationship ended in trauma, accusing Sharpe of raping and threatening her in 2010.

She filed for a restraining order following the alleged incident, claiming Sharpe threatened to “ruin” her if she spoke out. Although the restraining order was later dropped, Evans states she faced continued harassment at home, even with her young daughter present.

The statement, obtained by HBCU Pulse on ClutchPoints, reads as follows:

“It should be of no surprise that when someone famous is in the news, all sorts of people crawl out of the woodwork to share their connection to that person in an attempt to profit from that alleged relationship. In many cases those stories or accusations are nothing more than old news, fanciful exaggerations, or sometimes blatant misrepresentations of fact. They are shared on social media or fed to reporters with intentional factual omissions and no regard for the truth.

This is obviously purposeful, designed to create a fabricated narrative. This is exactly what is happening to Shannon Sharpe and the resurrection of the case involving Michele Evans is a perfect example. Sadly, Ms. Evans became obsessed with Shannon and decided to manufacture a claim against him. When she could not find a lawyer to pursue her outrageous story, she filed a civil complaint on her own that is completely devoid of merit. The fact is that Shannon has had no contact with this person for many years and it is our understanding that she is still on probation after serving 3 years in prison for trying to kill her husband so that she could hopefully pursue a relationship with Shannon.”

Sharpe is already facing a $50 million lawsuit for rape and battery, filed in Nevada on Sunday. The 13-page lawsuit was filed by a “Jane Doe” in Nevada, alleging Sharpe had committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, and that he engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit states that she and Sharpe started a relationship in 2023 after meeting at a gym in Los Angeles. She claims Sharpe relentlessly pursued her, repeatedly calling, texting, and “demanding she come to his Beverly Glen mansion.” The relationship is described in the suit as abusive and controlling.