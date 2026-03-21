As the San Diego Padres prepare for Opening Day, which is around the corner, the team has revealed the roster for the first game of the regular season, which includes the inclusion of Ty France. While the Padres have World Series aspirations in 2026, lateral moves are needed along with stars to give the team an edge, which France looks to bring as he reacts to making the Opening Day roster.

France is a former All-Star from 2022 who has been known as a versatile player, having been in the majors since 2019, mostly playing with the Seattle Mariners from 2020 to 2024. However, he started his career with San Diego, announcing his making the roster a full-circle moment.

“The journey I've had and the run I've had, it was special,” France said, via 97.3 The Fan. “And to be back here where it all started, and back with this group of guys, definitely excited about it. This is what we set out to do this offseason, was to be a part of this group.”

Ty France reacts to the news that he’s made the Padres Opening Day roster: “To be back here where it all started…definitely excited about it.” pic.twitter.com/2KxjEqhI1E — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 21, 2026

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Padres' Ty France on his up-and-down 2025

France's 2025 was a whirlwind as he started with the Minnesota Twins before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in July of last year. In total, he recorded a .257 batting average to go along with seven home runs and 52 RBIs, speaking on the bright side of his numbers being down.

“But if you look at the expected numbers and stuff, it was a career best,” France said on Saturday. “So I just chalk it up as last year was a little bit unlucky. It's how the game goes sometimes, but there were definitely some small adjustments we made swing-wise. When I got to Toronto last year, the hitting staff there kind of helped me identify what I was kind of doing wrong, and really hammered that this offseason.”

It remains to be seen how France will be deployed this season as Opening Day for San Diego starts next Thursday against the Detroit Tigers. The Padres look to improve after being eliminated in the wild-card round against the Chicago Cubs in the playoffs.