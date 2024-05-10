Shilo Sanders made his acting debut on Friday's latest episode of BMF, playing his dad Deion Sanders. The TV series BMF is based on the real-life tale of siblings Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Hailing from southwest Detroit in the late 1980s, they built the largest drug trafficking network in the U.S., famously called the “Black Mafia Family.”

In attempts to be true to the time period of the late 80's and early 90's, the series has made references to many celebrities of that era including a cameo by an actor playing 2Pac at the Jack The Rapper Family Affair. The latest episode of the series featured Shilo playing a young Deion Sanders who happened to bump into main characters Big Meech and Terry while they were in Atlanta.

Per Joseph Williams, the publicity director for Starz, in a quote obtained by USA Today spoke about the circumstance around Deion Sanders appearing in the series.

“They were introduced by a mutual acquaintance during Meech’s time in Atlanta while Deion played for the Atlanta Falcons…Meech would visit Deion’s Atlanta club, aptly named `Prime Time 21.”

They were in awe of him and Big Meech asked him how he got the nickname “Primetime”. Shilo, as Deion Sanders, replied, “You can't let everybody know everything about you Deion is one thing, Primetime is a whole ‘nother thing Football is my wife, baseball is my sidepiece. She got a lot of love from But just because you got love for the game. don't mean the game gotta love you back dawg,” Shilo said as the character of Deion Sanders in the episode.

Deion Sanders was surely proud of Shilo, posting about his appearance in the episode before it came on via his Instagram.

“Guess who’s playing a young PRIME!” Deion Sanders posted on Wednesday. “I’m so proud of @shilosanders he did the Doggone THANG! Good Lawd the SANDERS boys are exercising all the gifts that GOD gave them and having fun living this life that we only get 1 shot at. Live kids Live.”

After his portrayal, Deion once again took to his Instagram to salute his son.

“@shilosanders did his thang on @bmfstarz ! I'm so PROUD OF YOU SON! Wow Wow Wow! Those Sanders Ain't playing baby. You Played Daddy Dawg! Lololol 😂😂😂😂 Wow I'm so PROUD PROUD PROUD!!!!”

Shilo Sanders, the Jackson State University graduate and Colorado safety, isn't the only member of the Sanders family making a splash off the field. Shedeur Sanders recently released his debut single “Perfect Timing,” which is available now on streaming platforms. Sheduer is also following in the footsteps of his father, as Deion Sanders put out a few songs, most famously “Must Be The Money”.