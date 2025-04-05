As Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has reentered the news as the NBA Playoffs near, his sister Teniya Morant has made a huge move in the service of her own basketball career. Teniya Morant has elected to enter the transfer portal, leaving her HBCU Mississippi Valley State University.

Morant posted a letter about her departure on her social media accounts, saying:

“During my time at Mississippi Valley State University, I have grown tremendously both on and off the court. I am so grateful for the support and guidance from my coaches, teammates, and the entire athletic department. The experiences I’ve had here have been invaluable, and I will always cherish the memories and friendships I’ve made.

However, I believe that a change in environment will provide me with new challenges and opportunities that better align with my aspirations. Entering the transfer portal is not a decision I’ve made lightly, and it comes after much reflection on what’s best for my future development as a student-athlete.

I remain committed to my academic responsibilities and to upholding the values of sportsmanship and teamwork throughout this transition. I’m excited to find a program where I can continue contributing positively both academically and athletically.

Thank you for your understanding and support during this time.”

Morant has had an interesting basketball journey, emerging as a standout basketball talent while a student athlete at Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee. She averaged 12.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.4 steals, leading her team to a 16-6 record in her senior year. Despite her solid numbers and team success, she wasn't heavily recruited out of high school.

She ultimately landed at Mississippi Valley State, the first institution to offer her a scholarship, announcing her commitment in May 2023. Morant entered her college career with significant fanfare. But, she rarely saw the court for the struggling Delta Devils. In the 2024-2025 season, she only played three games and didn't register any points, rebounds, or assists.

Teniya Morant is a talented guard who demonstrated her skills throughout her high school career. She is likely to join a team next season where she can secure playing time and play a key role on the roster.