In a stunning upset, Prairie View A&M is headed to the Cricket Celebration Bowl after beating Jackson State 23-21. This win gives the Panthers their first conference championship since 2009 and adds an extra chapter to a thrilling season for Tremaine Jackson. But the win wasn't easy, as it was a tight game throughout, and Jackson State had plenty of opportunities to take over. But Prairie View controlled the flow of the game and ultimately secured the victory.

From the moment the game began, the matchup felt immense, but Jackson State looked out of sync. Prairie View's defense stepped up in a major way against the heavily favored Jackson State run game, controlling the tempo and flow of the contest.

The Tigers managed to get on the board with a touchdown run by quarterback Jacobian Morgan, who announced his presence but immediately came up limping. This was Morgan's first game back since being injured in the Las Vegas HBCU Classic, and after the scoring play, he immediately returned to the locker room. Jared Lockhart was installed as QB1 for the remainder of the game.

Morgan's absence made Jackson State’s potent offense one-dimensional, a weakness Prairie View was perfectly positioned to exploit. On his second passing attempt, Lockhart threw an interception, setting up a field goal opportunity for the Panthers. Jackson State struggled mightily on third down, finished the half with only 19 passing yards, and looked as poor offensively as they had all year. Prairie View, by contrast, leveraged a heavy run game led by quarterback Cam Peters to build a 13-7 halftime lead.

After the halftime break, Jackson State found its rhythm, coming alive in the third quarter. Lockhart, utilizing his playmakers, was suddenly incredibly effective in his spot throws, accumulating 152 passing yards by the end of the quarter. The Tigers returned to their running roots, leaning into the ground game and finding success with Ahmad Miller scoring a touchdown. Wide receiver Nate Reimber also shined, securing three receptions for 76 yards.

The Tigers' surge completely shifted the momentum, but Prairie View still managed to tread water and keep Jackson State from flipping the game. Tiger defensive back B.J. Washington snagged a crucial interception, giving Jackson State the ball back with a chance to claim the lead heading into the final quarter.

n the fourth quarter, the game became a tense strategic battle. Prairie View deployed Cam Peters heavily in the run game to advance upfield, extend their time of possession, and bleed precious seconds off the clock while clinging to a 23-21 lead. Peters, who was a dominant force for the Panthers all day, secured numerous first downs by running the ball.

However, the aggressive strategy proved too risky. With 4:26 left on the clock, Prairie View opted to run with Cam Peters near the red zone, attempting to secure a first down and potentially a touchdown. Peters fumbled the ball, and Jackson State quickly recovered, though they were backed up deep in their own end zone.

Despite the defensive gift, Jackson State’s one-dimensional offense without Morgan proved unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Backed up against their own goal line, the Tigers were forced to punt the ball away. Prairie View regained possession and successfully ran out the clock, securing a massive upset victory. The Panthers secured the win by perfectly capitalizing on Jackson State's key injury and forcing the game-defining fumble when it mattered most.

Tremaine Jackson has had an unbelievable journey over the past year. In 2024, he led Valdosta State to the Division II National Championship. Now, not even a full year later, he's leading Prairie View A&M to its first Celebration Bowl in school history.