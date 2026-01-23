Spelman College alumna Latrice Watkins has made history after being named Chief Executive Officer of Sam’s Club, marking a significant milestone in both corporate leadership and HBCU representation. Watkins’ appointment places her at the helm of one of the nation’s largest membership-based retail organizations and underscores a career defined by strategic vision, operational excellence, and trailblazing leadership.

Prior to assuming the CEO role, Watkins spent several years serving in Walmart’s C-suite, building a career that began in 1997 when she joined the company as an intern in its real estate division. Through decades of dedication and leadership, Watkins steadily rose through the ranks, eventually becoming Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. In that role, she and her team focused on attracting higher-income shoppers by intentionally curating product assortments tailored to evolving customer preferences.

“My team and I get to choose all the items that customers experience at Walmart. We consider ourselves their personal shoppers—we love to curate an assortment,” Watkins shared on Fast Company’s Innovative Companies podcast. “We are focused on the customer. We start our conversations with what’s important to them—what are they thinking about, and how can we serve them? That guides everything we do.”

Watkins also reflected on her journey and excitement for the new role in a post shared on LinkedIn, highlighting the values that continue to anchor her leadership.

Article Continues Below

“What I love about Walmart is simple—it’s a place where people matter and opportunity lives,” she wrote. “It’s a company built on serving others and creating impact in communities every single day. What’s special about Sam’s Club is the pride associates take in serving members, the focus on value and quality, and the way teams show up for each other. There’s undeniable momentum here, and I’m honored to lead the next chapter.”

As CEO, Watkins is expected to leverage her deep expertise to expand Sam’s Club’s market share, particularly as it competes with industry rival Costco.

“We’re an ‘and’ company—we are execution and innovation, people-led and tech-powered,” Watkins said of her leadership approach. “We’re focused on quality and value, and making sure access is available to anyone who wants to purchase our products.”

Watkins follows in the footsteps of fellow Spelman alumna Rosalind Brewer, who previously served as CEO of Sam’s Club and held leadership roles at Walmart from 2006 to 2017. Watkins will officially step into her role as CEO of Sam’s Club on February 1.