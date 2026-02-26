After a significant shake-up in his defensive coaching staff, a former HBCU player is getting a huge promotion from Deion Sanders at Colorado. Former Prairie View A&M Panther Dante Carter has been promoted to defensive line coach, as he replaces Domata Peko. Carter served as a graduate assistant under Domanta Peko in the fall; the move places a young voice on the sidelines for the Buffaloes.

Carter played in the SWAC with Prairie View A&M from 2020 to 2022. He joined the program after transferring from Southeastern Louisiana in 2018. He finished his career at Prairie View A&M, netting 52 total tackles with 20 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass defended in 24 games played.

Article Continues Below

He then went on to embark on his coaching journey. He was hired at Texas College as defensive line coach. Texas College is an HBCU in Tyler, Texas, that competes at the NAIA level. His coaching appeared to help the defensive line in their 2024 campaign as the team finished the season with 39 sacks. The total left the defensive unit fourth in the nation. He then joined Colorado in spring 2025 as a graduate assistant under Peko. But Peko, earlier this month, departed the Buffaloes to become a defensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Buffaloes kick off their season on September 3rd with a visit to Atlanta, Georgia, to play Georgia Tech. While the time for the game has not yet been determined, the game will be broadcast on ESPN.