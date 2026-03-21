After the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder couldn't visit The White House due to a “timing issue,” a fight broke out between Ajay Mitchell and Justin Champagnie in the first half of their matchup against the Washington Wizards. Words were exchanged between Thunder's Jaylin Williams and Champagnie before Mitchell made his way over, and the two began tussling over the baseline and into the stands.

Teammates from both the Thunder and Wizards ran over to separate their guys, with Champagnie and Mitchell at the center of it all. Thunder's Cason Wallace was also involved.

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Justin Champagnie and Ajay Mitchell get into it 😳pic.twitter.com/ecjEvMay2R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 21, 2026

Wallace, earning a double-technical foul, as did Williams, Mitchell, and Champagnie, joined all three as the four were ejected from the game.