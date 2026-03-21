The San Francisco Giants are reportedly closing in on a deal with a former starting pitcher of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays. It appears to be a move that could add depth to the roster, in the majors or the minors.

Reports indicate that Ryan Borucki, who turns 32 on March 31, is on the verge of signing with San Francisco, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The details of the deal are currently unknown, but it sounds like the signing could be made soon.

“Ryan Borucki is moving close to a deal with Giants.”

If Borucki plays in the 2026 season, then it will be his ninth year in MLB. He began his career in 2018 with the Blue Jays, where he initially began as a starting pitcher. The veteran left-hander has played out of the bullpen most of his career, making appearances on the mound for the Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, and the Pirates.

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Ryan Borucki appeared in 39 games last season (35 with Pittsburgh, 4 with Toronto). He served as a middle reliever, ending the campaign with a 4.63 ERA and 1.286 WHIP while recording 32 strikeouts in 35.0 innings pitched.

While it's unclear if Borucki is signing a major league or minor league deal, it's safe to assume he's joining the organization for a bullpen spot. The Giants are expected to utilize a starting rotation of Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Landen Roupp, Adrian Houser, and Tyler Mahle. Carson Whisenhunt, who is a top prospect, is beginning the season in the minor leagues.

Meanwhile, the bullpen will be led by Ryan Walker in the closer role, as Randy Rodriguez is beginning the year on the 60-Day IL. Spence Bigens and Joey Lucchesi should also play prime roles in the bullpen for San Francisco.