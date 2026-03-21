With the Baltimore Orioles preparing for Opening Day next Thursday, the team is looking to make some major noise, trying to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season. As the Orioles roster looks to reach high aspirations in 2026, star catcher Adley Rutschman's recent comments should have any fan excited for the season.

Speaking on Saturday, as Baltimore is soon to be wrapping up spring training, Rutschman would speak on the vibes from players in the clubhouse. Rutschman would say how he ‘loves' where the roster is “at chemistry-wise,” according to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.

“I love where our team's at chemistry-wise,” Rutschman said. “It's fun. Guys are laughing a lot in the clubhouse. A lot of chatter going on. It seems like a great vibe in the clubhouse.”

Rutschman is looking to further improve himself after recording a .220 batting average to go along with nine home runs and 29 RBIs.

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Orioles' Adley Rutschman speaks more about the team's chemistry

While the Orioles star in Rustchman gets ready for the 2026 season, he would expand on his thoughts regarding the chemistry within the current locker room. He even expressed why the clubhouse needs to have a “great vibe,” emphasizing the length of a regular season.

“I think a lot of it comes down to just the length of the season — a lot of games,” Rutschman said. “There's going to be days where energy's low, but when you have a team that guys can get each other up, get it going, and be like, ‘All right, let's go,' I think that pays huge dividends. Instead of just having a quiet clubhouse where guys are just kind of rolling into a day game. I don't think you're going to see that. I think you're going to see guys who are chattering, guys are getting ready to go. We have a good clubhouse and good vibes for that.”

At any rate, Rutschman and Baltimore look to showcase how much they have improved as Opening Day is set for next Thursday against the Minnesota Twins.