Following Eddie George's departure to Bowling Green to become the new head coach, Tennessee State defensive star Sanders Ellis has entered the transfer portal. The transfer is a big loss for the Tigers as Ellis was a key anchor of the defense, even as a freshman last season.

During the 2024 season, Sanders recorded 86 tackles, showcasing his ability to dominate on defense. He also tallied 15.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, proving his effectiveness at pressuring the opposition. Additionally, he contributed 2 pass deflections and recovered 3 fumbles. His exceptional performance during his sophomore year earned him a spot as a finalist for the prestigious Jerry Rice Award, recognizing the top freshman in the FCS and was also named the 2024 Big South-OVC Football Association defensive freshman of the year.

Sanders entering the transfer portal landed him several offers from prominent Power Five schools. Per his X account, he's been offered by Virginia Tech, Purdue, Auburn, and East Carolina. Perhaps the most notable offer, however is from his former coach's new institution in Bowling Green.

George's work to restore Tennessee State, a blue-blood HBCU football power, back to it's traditional dominance captured the attention of the sports world and he looks to make a similar run to success at Bowling Green. Since taking the helm of Tennessee State football in 2021, Eddie George has transformed the program into a rising powerhouse. In his first season, the team finished with a 5-6 record, but this year they’ve achieved a remarkable 9-4 record and secured a conference title.

George's Tigers faced off against 2023 FCS National Championship runner-up Montana in a hard-fought game but ultimately fell short with a 41-27 loss. In his opening press conference, George shared that he has every intentions of competing to win the MAC in his first year with Bowling Green.

“We're going to find out who the leaders are that are going to emerge from this because I have every aspiration and intention on winning the MAC this year. That is the goal and to continue the success of this program that coach Loeffler left here. The success, the sustainability, he left it in a great great condition. Now it's time for me to go from good, to excellence, to elite.”

If Ellis joins him at Bowling Green, he will surely have a player that will make an impact on defense.