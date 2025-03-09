Eddie George, Heisman trophy winner and former NFL star, will now become the next head football coach at Bowling Green State University, according to The Blade.

George was in his fifth season at FCS Tennessee State, where he helped the Tigers have one of their best years in school history. They won their first conference championship since 1999 and made the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2013.

George is set to replace Scot Loeffler, who left Bowling Green after six seasons, as he's set to become the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. The hope is that George can bring the success he had at Tennessee State to Bowling Green.

Bowling Green offered George the coaching job a day before he accepted, and there was mutual interest on both sides as he was one of the three finalists.

George had a lot of success in his football career, where he won the Heisman in 1995 at Ohio State, running for 3,768 yards over four seasons. He played in the NFL for nine seasons and rushed for more than 1o,000 yards. He was selected in the first round by the Houston Oilers and played seven seasons in Nashville for the Titans.

Even though George didn't have any coaching experience, Tennessee State believed that hiring him was the best choice for the team at the time, and he ended up finding success. He led the team to a 9-4 record in 2024 and was able to help them make a FCS playoff appearance since 2013, but they lost to Montana in the first round.

Bowling Green has helped many coaches climb the coaching ladder, as Dave Clawson, Urban Meyer, and Dino Babers all advanced from the school to get power conference jobs. Hopefully, George can see the same success and be able to make a leap into the coaching world after what he plans to do at Bowling Green.