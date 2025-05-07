Rep. Jasmine Crockett served as the commencement speaker at Tougaloo College this past weekend. In the address, Crockett interwove stories of the civil rights movement into the challenges that are faced today to inspire the class of 2025 to fight for change.​ She spoke about several current issues in the speech and even involved Donald Trump.

“How many times did you sit back and think about the fact that you walked the same hallowed grounds where the Tougaloo Nine organized,” she said to the graduates. “For years, you sat in the same seats as Anne Moody and Memphis Norman as you were bestowed with knowledge, skills and critical thought.”

“Your moment is now,” she added. “This country is relying on each and every one of you to walk into your purpose and to walk in greatness with your head held high. There are going to be people that tell you that you don't belong. I am here to tell you over and over and over that you absolutely belong.”

Following her appearance, Tougaloo College released a letter detailing that the institution had received threats.​​ In a letter written by university president Dr. Donzell Lee, the institution has been in contact with law enforcement, as well as taken the necessary precautions to keep the campus safe.​

The letter read:

“Greetings Tougaloo Family,

I write to inform you that the College has received concerning calls regarding the commencement speech delivered by Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett on yesterday.

We are not taking these occurrences lightly. Appropriate actions have been taken. Contact has been made with law enforcement authorities to ensure that safety protocols are in place, if needed.

As always, your continuing safety is our primary concern. We are asking for your help in keeping our campus safe. Should you receive a call of this nature or notice anything suspicious, please inform Vice President Donavon Coley immediately.

He can be reached at 601-977-7815 or 706-505-0368.

Thank you for your support and cooperation.​”

Crockett has since responded to the threats on her X account, expressing her exasperation at the threats and calling out those who made them.

“No low is too low for MAGA… now explain to me why an institution would be receiving threats because of the commencement speech that I GAVE.

This type of behavior is why I’m constantly having to be protected & I understand that truth telling in this country; sadly, is a dangerous business, but college students don’t deserve this.

As a side note: you consistently prove me right & just as this was the only campus that MLK could speak at in Mississippi in the 1960s… it’s 2025, and this country is still stuck on hate… I’m proud to say Tougaloo is tough & so am I.“