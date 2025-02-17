Virginia State University is the newest HBCU to join the list of R2-designated institutions, which includes over 130 institutions nationwide and less than 15 HBCUs. The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education grants this esteemed classification to universities that produce a large number of doctorate degrees and engage in a high level of research. Virginia State University solidifies its place as an HBCU leader in graduate education, research, and innovation with this accomplishment.

“This is a significant milestone for Virginia State University,” said Dr. Omar Faison, Vice Provost for Research & Economic Development. “Achieving R2 status signals to federal agencies, industry partners, and prospective students that VSU is a leader in innovation, discovery, and advanced scholarship.”

Dr. Tia Minnis, the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Virginia State, stated, “This designation is a testament to the outstanding work of our faculty to secure competitive research funding and provide greater opportunities for our students to engage in groundbreaking and impactful work.”

Virginia State has demonstrated its commitment to research infrastructure, academic excellence, and external grant money by achieving R2 classification. A culture of academic excellence and the expansion of PhD programs are two areas in which the institution has shown a significant commitment.

In addition, the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education recently regranted Howard University Research One (R1) status, making them the first HBCU to do so. Howard once achieved R1 status in 2005 but lost the designation when stricter requirements were implemented. Howard University has been working towards R1 status since last year.

Virginia State University, as an R2 university, is in a position to increase its influence in important research fields like advanced manufacturing, computer and data science, health outcomes, agriculture, and STEM education. Along with improving the HBCU's standing, this acknowledgment increases staff and student participation in innovative research projects.