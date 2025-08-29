Despite Alabama State's 52-42 loss to UAB on Thursday evening, Andrew Body had a standout game that almost delivered his Hornets the upset. He completed 18 of 24 attempts for 312 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding 119 yards and one touchdown on 16 rushing attempts. Even when it seemed that UAB pulled ahead permanently, Body got the ball back and the Hornets had a chance.

His performance caught the eye of UAB coach Trent Dilfer, a former quarterback himself who found success in the NFL. Immediately following the game, he pulled Body in for a rather lengthy conversation. Per video secured by CBS 42's Arielle Schafer, it appears that Dilfer told Body, “You’re one heck of a quarterback.”

In HBCU sports, Body is widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks today. Standing 6-foot-1 and originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, he made a name for himself playing for the Texas Southern Tigers before transferring to Alabama State. Over three seasons at Texas Southern, he threw for 2,839 yards and 15 touchdowns, completing 222 of 383 passes with a 57.9% completion rate. He also showcased his mobility, rushing for 867 yards and adding five touchdowns on the ground.

In 2022, Body earned a spot on the Preseason All-SWAC Second Team. In 2021, he set a single-season total offense record, averaging 265.9 yards per game. He also placed second in the SWAC and claimed the fourth spot in TSU history for single-season passing yards, totaling 2,017 yards. But even with his immense success, he's found himself often sidelined with injuries.

Body injured his shoulder in the 2022 season, which ultimately led to him being sideline for the majority of the 2023 season after playing in the Labor Day Classic for Texas Southern. He ultimately elected to take a medical redshirt year to heal, then transferred to Alabama State. He also suffered an injury in Alabama State's opener against North Carolina Central in last year's Orange Blossom Classic after a stellar performance.

This year, Body looks to shake off the injury misfortune and have a season that ultimely ends with him and his Alabama State Hornets in Atlanta. It appears Trent Dilfer is a fan, as other members of the football world and the college and professional levels will surely take notice.

