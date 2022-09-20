HBO set to release Jeremy Lin ‘Linsanity’ documentary on epic 2012 Knicks season

HBO is set to release ’38 At The Garden’, a documentary about former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin. Lin took the NBA by storm in 2012. He not only broke old stereotypes, but Lin was a vital piece to the puzzle during the Knicks 2012 campaign. HBO released a trailer for the upcoming documentary on Tuesday.

The legacy of Linsanity.#38AtTheGarden, an original documentary that chronicles the extraordinary ascendence of point guard Jeremy Lin during his landmark 2012 season with the New York Knicks, premieres October 11 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/S8HwLAVZjp — HBO (@HBO) September 20, 2022

The title, ’38 At The Garden’, references a game from that season in which Jeremy Lin scored an unprecedented 38 points. The fact that he accomplished the feat at Madison Square Garden in New York only made it that much more special. It still would have been incredible had he done it in a smaller city. But the fact that Jeremy Lin captivated the city of New York speaks wonders about his special season.

But ‘Linsanity’ grabbed more than just New York’s attention. The entire league was discussing Jeremy Lin’s unexpected performance. It truly was one of the greatest sports stories of all-time.

Lin hasn’t played in the NBA since 2019. But there is no denying that what he did in 2012 was special. On the season, he averaged over 13 points and 6 assists per game. But it was his prowess in the clutch that stood out.

This documentary will give fans an inside look at the behind the scenes aspects of ‘Linsanity.’

’38 At The Garden’ will be released on October 11th to HBO.