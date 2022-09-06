Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in the training camp and practices heading into the 2022 NFL regular season. “He didn’t bat an eye, he didn’t blink, he didn’t pout about the reps or what group he was running with,” Tomlin said of Rudolph, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Mason Rudolph initially was expected to inherit the starting quarterback role left by Ben Roethlisberger following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, but that changed when the Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal worth $14.2 million back in March. It became even more complicated when the Steelers decided to spend a first-round pick on Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett would go on to have a fantastic preseason, while Mason Rudolph struggled with consistency. Nevertheless, Rudolph remains the one with the most experience under Mike Tomlin’s system, so he will still have a significant role on the team, but maybe just as a rudder for Trubisky and Pickett.

It’s also unclear what the Steelers’ plan is for Mason Rudolph, who is about to become a free agent by the end of the 2022 NFL season.

In 17 games played (10 starts) for the Steelers so far in his career, Rudolph has managed to record 2,366 passing yards and 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.