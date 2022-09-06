Kenny Pickett will be pleased with his latest position on Steelers QB depth chart

Mitchell Trubisky is still the no. 1 quarterback on the depth chart of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team has now made it clear that rookie Kenny Pickett is the no. 2 guy under center, according to the newest depth chart released by the franchise.

Steelers’ updated depth chart now lists rookie QB Kenny Pickett as the new backup to starter Mitch Trubisky. pic.twitter.com/3hQqkTHaYD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2022

In a Steelers depth chart released earlier, Mason Rudolph was reflected as the main backup to Trubisky, but Pickett was always going to be no. 2 heading into Week 1, as clarified by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Kenny Pickett now ahead of Mason Rudolph. This was the plan for the #Steelers coming in. Nothing changed from yesterday. Sounds like wires got crossed is all. https://t.co/JFOJRBKXYM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 6, 2022

Kenny Pickett definitely helped his cause with a scintillating series of performances in the reason. In Week 1 of the preseason, Pickett threw for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-15 completions in a win over the Seattle Seahawks at home. He stayed hot in Week 2, completing 6-of-7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown during a road victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the preseason finale, Kenny Pickett passed for 90 yards on 10-of-14 completions in a home win over the Detroit Lions. Also, not once did Kenny Pickett turn the ball over during the preseason.

The Kenny Pickett hype train could only go louder from here on out, but he will have to still wait for his opportunity to get a taste of starting for the Steelers. Trubisky’s got the edge in experience, though, it might not take long enough before the Steelers become too tempted to see what they really have in Kenny Pickett.

Taken by Pittsburgh in the first round (20th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett played five years in college with the Pittsburgh Panthers, accumulating 12,303 passing yards and 81 touchdown passes against 32 interceptions for the school before turning pro.