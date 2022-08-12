‘He left a tremendous, tremendous legacy here’: Patriots teammates react to James White’s retirement

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots had their first preseason game of the 2022 season on Thursday, but that wasn’t their biggest news of the day. Long-time Patriots running back James White announced his retirement from football on Thursday.

Playing all nine seasons in New England, White ranks as one of the franchise’s best pass-catchers with the eighth-most receptions (381) overall and second-most by a running back in Patriots history.

White also had a knack for making plays in clutch moments. He scored three touchdowns in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI win over the Falcons, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime to complete the 28-3 comeback. He had eight touchdowns in 12 career playoff games.

While many football fans will remember White for his performances in the clutch, his former teammates will remember him for his character.

Safety Devin McCourty, who’s the Patriots’ second-longest tenured player, spoke highly of the guy he was teammates with for nine seasons.

“You don’t say this too often about people, but he’s one of those guys that if someday my daughter found a guy and said ‘I’m going to bring a guy home like James White,’ I’d be excited,” McCourty said. “I mean, just to come in here and not play much, or at all, as a rookie and just work his butt off – I know Josh McDaniels used to always say ‘If I had 11 James Whites, it’d be perfect.”

“I obviously wish James the best going forward,” McCourty added.”I just think about some of the big games he had and just coming up in clutch moments I think really defines his character. You don’t always hear from him, but when you do you know it’s important and you know it’s going to be something big. It was an honor to play with him. Hopefully, we still see him around here. If he wants to come coach, we’d love to see him in the locker room.”

Matthew Slater, who’s the longest-tenured Patriot, remarked on the legacy White will leave in New England.

“I’ve had the good fortune of being around here a long time. I think one of the great things about this place is the fact that we’ve had so many great individuals, in particular players, that have left tremendous legacies here,” Slater said.

“When I think about James White, I think he left a tremendous, tremendous legacy here,” Slater added. “Not just for what he did on the field, but the things we hope to embody here and all of the things I hope to embody. As a dad, husband, teammate, and a friend, James embodied all of that. It’s tough to say goodbye to someone like that. We’re not saying goodbye, but as he transitions to the next phase of his life, I certainly want to be one of the first people to celebrate the legacy James White left here. He’s a true Patriot, but he’s a better human being. We’re all better for having been around him.”

Matthew Slater Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/sUf9uilfYk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 12, 2022

Patriots coach Bill Belichick released a statement on White’s retirement earlier Thursday, saying that he “defines the term consummate professional.”

“His dependability, consistency, unselfishness and performance under pressure are elite,” Belichick said in the statement. “Combining great intelligence, quickness and elusiveness, James was a perfect fit for our pass offense. While soft spoken, he brought exceptional leadership and competitive toughness to the team. He was a multi-year team captain and one of the most respected, best team players I have ever coached.”

Belichick shared more on White and his decision to retire following Thursday’s game.

“Look, he was a tremendous player for us, tremendous person,” Belichick said. “There’s not enough complimentary things to say about James or we’d be here all night and still have time left over. Ultimate team player, huge in big games, as professional as they come, and on and on and on. But respect his decision and I’ll leave any comments about his decision to him.”

Damien Harris, who played with White and worked alongside him in the Patriots’ running back room, called his former teammate a “special guy” and said he was fortunate to learn from him.

“As skilled as he was, I think teaching me how to be a pro, and the ins and outs, and what makes people successful in this league – are the things that I’ll take from James the most,” Harris said. “We have our memories, and James has a lifetime of memories in this organization and playing this game. So, I just feel very fortunate to have spent a little bit of time with him and had the opportunity to learn from him and grow as a player and develop in this league.”

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer also played a few seasons with White and threw a strong superlative his way.

“For me, having known James all the way back to 2017, I can honestly say the most dependable teammate I’ve ever had,” Hoyer said. “You never questioned James’ work ethic, his leadership, even though he was a little quiet. We all loved him, and I want to wish him well in the next chapter and just say how much I respect him and how fortunate I feel to have played with him. He’s truly a special player.”

Even pair of Patriots rookie gave their respect to White following Thursday’s game.

“I’ve only been here for four or five months and only known him for that long, and just to be able to be in the facility with him, be able to see how he carried himself and kind of learned many things from him and how he prepared,” Bailey Zappe said. “It’s really something I’m going to try to carry on.”

“I just want to give James White his flowers,” Tyquan Thornton added. “Being in the meeting rooms with him, he’s a great man. Always kept a smile on his face. I’m sad I didn’t get to compete with him on the football field. Just learning so much from him in the meeting rooms, he’s a great dude. He always kept a smile on his face and brought good energy to the team.”