Golden State Warriors and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr is renowned for the relationships he's built over all his years in the NBA, as a teammate, executive, analyst, and now as a coach. But Kerr's reach goes beyond just the players on the court, as broadcaster Adam Amin revealed in a heartwarming story during Team USA's win over Puerto Rico.

"The first game I called after the passing of my father was a [Warriors] game…I go into Steve Kerr's office…and [he] asked me about my father… I've always just respected & appreciated what Steve did for me in [2 minutes] in his office." —Adam Aminpic.twitter.com/xCFmsQMt4Z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2023

Amin's story of Kerr's compassion isn't the first, and it won't be the last. Kerr, who lost his own father when he was 18, has long been a supporting figure for those around the league suffering from loss and grief. His empathy is just part of what makes him special, as former player Bob Elliott told ClutchPoints this summer:

“In college, he had Lute Olson, who at Arizona was a teacher,” Elliott told ClutchPoints at Las Vegas Summer League. “Then also had the Chicago Bulls with Phil Jackson.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“Phil was also academic in his approach, but he had the Zen deal going on, right? How to deal with the personalities of the players that you have. Then Steve goes to San Antonio with Popovich, who literally is a basketball genius. So Steve had tutelage from those three guys. Now he gets up here taking pieces from all of them, and that's why he's gonna be the USA Basketball coach.”

After winning five championships as a player, Kerr has quickly established himself as an all-time great basketball coach, winning four titles with the Warriors and compiling the second-highest winning percentage (min: 700 games) of any coach in NBA history. Now as the head coach of Team USA basketball, Kerr will look to help the United States national team win the FIBA World Cup this Fall.

But more importantly than any rings or accolades, Warriors coach Steve Kerr is regarded by his players and peers as a wonderful human being. Amin's heartwarming story is just the latest example of Kerr's impact being bigger than just basketball.