It all came tumbling down for Jimmy Butler in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. The Miami Heat talisman had a forgettable performance in the most important game of the season, and while he nearly came up with some clutch heroics yet again, Butler ended up missing what should have been a game-tying triple with just 18 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jimmy simply wasn't HIM tonight, and the mean streets of Twitter definitely let him have it:

Bam Adebayo: "i need you man where you at?" Jimmy Butler:pic.twitter.com/iSWbjUSds7 — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) June 13, 2023

Jimmy Butler with the season on the line pic.twitter.com/CssdJAHjlG — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 13, 2023

“JIMMY BUTLER TO TIE THE GAME!!!” pic.twitter.com/AUwgmO9GDo — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) June 13, 2023

“JIMMY BUTLER TO TAKE THE LEAD!!”

pic.twitter.com/OTpp5izSe8 — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) June 13, 2023

Jimmy Butler with the season on the line : pic.twitter.com/zzQWAV7dzS — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 13, 2023

2/10 in an NBA Finals elimination game? In the case of Jimmy Butler, Michael Jordan YOU ARE NOT THE FATHERpic.twitter.com/6RjmXS3wMe — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) June 13, 2023

Jimmy Butler playing like he actually Michael Jordan’s son 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NP2ICCVjrn — Perkio 💊 (@ihysmurkk) June 13, 2023

⁃Jimmy Butler 0-2 in the finals

⁃No more “playoff jimmy” tweets

⁃Miami Heat gentlemen swept

⁃Jimmy with the worse finals performance from a star in the last 10 years pic.twitter.com/bSIKyKHdwf — Mike (@MikeAdxx) June 13, 2023

This was a heartbreaking way to end the season for both Butler and the Heat, especially considering how impressive they were in this totally unexpected postseason run. It would have been great to see their fairytale story come to an end with an NBA championship — it would have been Butler's first title as well — but in the end, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets had other plans.

For their part, Heat fans can't really pin the blame on Butler here. He was their savior for pretty much the entire season, and definitely throughout the NBA Playoffs. Had he made that shot, he would have been the hero once again. It just so happened that Jimmy had an off shooting night in Game 5, and he just lucked out in his game-tying attempt late in the fourth quarter.

What you can be sure of is that Jimmy Butler and the Heat will be back. They're going to reload this offseason and come back even stronger in 2023-24.