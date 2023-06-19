The Miami Heat are looking to be major players in the trade and free agency market this summer after coming up short in the 2023 NBA Finals. Miami has been in the mix of what is already becoming a hot trade rumor mill. The Heat have been linked to several big names who could get traded this offseason and they have the assets to make a big move. However, one of Miami's main targets, Bradley Beal, is on his way to the Phoenix Suns. After losing out on Beal, the Heat have reportedly shifted their focus to Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Miami owns the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and it is very likely they trade that pick and use it to get more depth. Aside from that, one of the Heat's top trade chips is guard Tyler Herro. Herro is one of Miami's best scorers. But considering they just went to the NBA Finals without him, it's hard not to think about moving him for a better star. In case the Lillard deal doesn't fall through, there are still separate deals the Heat could make using the 18th pick, while still getting to keep Herro.

With that said, here are the two best non-Tyler Herro trades using the 18th pick the Heat can do in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Miami Heat receive: John Collins

Atlanta Hawks receive: 18th pick, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo

If the Heat are unable to trade for Lillard, they should use the 18th pick to acquire Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. The Hawks seem to be in limbo nowadays with even Trae Young finding himself in trade rumors. With no clear direction on where Atlanta is going, the Heat could take advantage by inquiring about the availability of Atlanta's starting power forward. Miami reportedly tried to acquire Collins during the 2022-23 season.

Collins has found himself a bit lost within Atlanta's offense. His role and production have dropped over the last few years. This past season, the 25-year-old averaged just 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds and had a career-low 17.1 percent usage rate. He averaged 21.6 points per game during the 2019-20 season and it has been downhill ever since. His three-point shooting has also dropped drastically, from 40.1 percent in that same campaign to just 29.2 percent this season.

With Collins' value at an all time low, perhaps a package of the 18th pick, Duncan Robinson, and Victor Oladipo, and maybe even some second rounders could net them Collins. The Heat may not get a game-changer like Lillard, but they do fill in one of their biggest needs. Miami doesn't have a starting caliber power forward and Collins would instantly fit the bill.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Collins offers great athleticism and versatility from that position. He can be a threat as a roll man to the rim with his high jumping ability. While his shooting has been down, he can still step outside the arc and space the floor. Perhaps a change in scenery is what John Collins needs to get his career back on track. Maybe the Heat culture will also revive his production and efficiency.

Miami Heat receive: Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers receive: 18th pick, Duncan Robinson, second round picks

If Miami doesn't get Lillard, perhaps they should consider trading for Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner. Turner has long been on the trade block for the Pacers, but the big man has found a way to stick around with the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2015. With Indiana still in rebuild mode, perhaps they are now willing to move Turner for more assets. They can get the 18th pick, which they could use to add another young prospect that fits their timeline more.

As for Miami, Turner does play the same position as Bam Adebayo. But while the two are centers, they are both versatile enough to slide into the power forward role.

Adebayo is adept at playmaking on the perimeter for a big man. The Heat found success in the playoffs with having him at the high post, and finding teammates on the weak side, on cuts to the basket, or on the perimeter for open threes.

As for Turner, he is one of the better three-point shooters for his size. He averaged a career-best 18.0 points per game while shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc last season, the second most efficient three-point shooting year in his career. What Myles Turner brings most to the table is his defense and rim protection. Turner has led the league in blocked shots twice and owns a career-average of 2.3 swats per game.

Turner is going to be another big body the Heat can use to defend someone like Nikola Jokic, who put an absolute masterclass of a Finals against them. Perhaps his interior presence could get them over the top.