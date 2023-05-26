The Miami Heat fumbled another opportunity to return to the NBA Finals by losing Game 5 to the Boston Celtics, 110-97. Boston dominated on its home floor with some hot 3-point shooting, with six triples coming from Derrick White and four treys coming from Marcus Smart.

The margin for error for Miami has dwindled in a big way. Game 6 at home is essentially a must-win, considering the winner-take-all Game 7 will be in Boston. But before looking ahead to Game 6, let’s look back on Game 5. Which Heat players were most to blame for the ugly Game 5 loss to the Celtics?

3. Max Strus

Max Strus had a forgettable evening on Thursday. The usually steady sharpshooter shot just 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and finished with three points. He didn’t do much in 24 minutes either, tallying just one assist to cap an unproductive evening.

In Miami’s three wins, Strus has been averaging 12.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range. Even in the Game 4 loss, he had nine points and seven boards. But on Thursday, he was just a complete absence on both ends of the floor.

The Heat have relied on their unsung players to contribute all season long — which has been part of their recipe for success. Role players usually play better at home than on the road. Strus will need to play much better and rattle home a couple or more 3-pointers if the Heat want to advance to the NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler has arguably been the MVP of the playoffs so far, with, of course, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets being one of the top candidates for that distinction as well. That is why it feels unfair to put the blame on him because he has been so good throughout this Heat Cinderella run. But that’s part of the job description of being a superstar in the NBA. If they don’t perform, they get blame.

And on Thursday, Butler wasn’t Playoff Jimmy at all. The six-time All-Star had a quiet night with just 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He also wasn’t his usual aggressive self. He shot just 10 attempts from the field, making five of them.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said their offense was a bit “disjointed” and they couldn’t get their superstar forward in his right spots. Butler’s lack of offensive production was certainly glaring, considering he had been averaging 26.8 points on 21 shot attempts per game prior to Game 5.

“If we can get Jimmy in his comfort zones and strength zones more consistently, he’ll be just fine,” said Spoelstra, via NBA.com.

Bam Adebayo was Miami’s second leading scorer on Thursday night with 16 points. He also added eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. But the 6-foot-9 center also committed six of the Heat’s 16 turnovers on the evening and got off to a really sluggish start as Miami fell behind big in the first quarter.

Committing six giveaways while only having three assists is a recipe for disaster for any player in the NBA. Every possession matters in the playoffs and Miami can’t be giving away precious possessions, especially to a Celtics team rolling on offense right now.

The Heat also rely on Adebayo to do some ball handling and playmaking duties at times. He needs to do a better job taking care of the ball in Game 6 if Miami wants to make a second NBA Finals in four years.