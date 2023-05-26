A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The jokes are out on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat after they got completely blown out by the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night. The Heat have now squandered two chances to close out the series, and right now, the Celtics are closing in on what could be a never-before-seen comeback in NBA history.

As expected, the mean streets of Twitter went all in on Butler and the Heat after Boston’s wire-to-wire victory in Game 5. The keyboard warriors showed no mercy:

Jimmy Butler after going up 3-0 in the ECF pic.twitter.com/4kQe90oBIs — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) May 26, 2023

Jimmy Butler since he called a “timeout” in Game 3: 2 Losses

-44 +-

17% from 3

20% from the field in the 4th pic.twitter.com/K8HRqcVfiX — I 😵‍💫‼️ (@Ibra_Goat) May 26, 2023

Jimmy Butler in Game 5 pic.twitter.com/fXWkBAcoFm — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 26, 2023

Jayson Tatum has outplayed Jimmy Butler all series and y’all would see it if you weren’t sexually attracted to that nigga — Chi☀️ (@therechigoes) May 26, 2023

Jimmy Butler to Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry after the loss pic.twitter.com/9xexs8wXRd — iregretlikingsports (@Jimmy2424555) May 26, 2023

Heat fans right now pic.twitter.com/ABXrHA6DHb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 26, 2023

heat fans seeing a 3-0 lead turn into a 3-2 lead… ☠️ pic.twitter.com/m8obBc8W2e — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) May 26, 2023

Miami Heat really blowing the 3-0 lead 😭 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 26, 2023

From being up 3-0 in the series, the Heat have allowed the Celtics to come back from the dead to cut the deficit down to 3-2. Miami still has two chances to escape from this series, but at the same time, the Celtics now need just two more wins to achieve what many believe is an impossible task. They’re not out of the woods yet, but they have done a fantastic job in keeping their season alive in the last two games.

Then again, this is Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat who we’re talking about here. Let’s not forget that they were given just a 3% chance by the experts over at ESPN to win this series against the Celtics. Yet here we are. This team has been through adversity in the past, and you can be sure that they will be locked in for Game 6 when they host the Celtics in Miami — regardless of what the trolls on Twitter might say.