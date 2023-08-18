Andre Iguodala may not have been a member of the Miami Heat for a long time (he played in just 109 games for the franchise, regular season and playoffs combined). But even he knows just how special the Heat franchise is, especially when it comes to their culture of winning and how it trickles down the organization from top to bottom.

Speaking on Gilbert Arenas' Gil's Arena podcast, Iguodala explained what sets the Heat franchise apart from others — including the franchise's ability to help their players focus on the task at hand (i.e. winning) and leave all the frivolous pursuits in the rearview mirror.

“You don't hear players getting in trouble in Miami. That's all you need to know. Not that it can't happen, but players don't get in trouble in Miami out of all the places,” Iguodala said. “Pat got it on lock. I read Pat's book before I got there, called ‘Winners Within'. Pat got a good book and Pat's like, ‘Know I'm here and I'm in the business of winning.'”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Andre Iguodala explains what makes the Miami Heat a special franchise. pic.twitter.com/Y26Qxt7UtY — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) August 17, 2023

That is, indeed, high praise from Andre Iguodala, especially when he has been a part of the Golden State Warriors' winning culture for so long. And he's right: players seem to improve at a rapid pace in Miami, thanks to the team's vaunted Heat Culture. But nonetheless, the four-time champion warned that that kind of mindset may not be for everyone. But knowing Iguodala, he could not have been a better fit within

“When you go to Miami, if you don't really know what you're getting into, you're in for like a rude awakening,” Iguodala added. “So it was like a culture shock. But when you tap into what it really is, I always speak highly.”

When Iguodala arrived with the Heat in 2020, he gave the team more defensive rigidity on the perimeter, not to mention some considerable veteran experience that helped the team mount a deep postseason run. He played in all of the Heat's 21 playoff games during that year, taking on a ton of difficult matchups, such as Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, and LeBron James.