The Miami Heat continued their impressive NBA Playoffs run with a Game 4 win in their second round series against the New York Knicks to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Following an impressive first round series win against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat have completely outplayed another higher-seeded team to this point. The lowest seed remaining in the NBA Playoffs, this has been a remarkable turnaround for a team that had consistency issues in the regular season. Bam Adebayo had a dominant performance in Game 4 and in doing so he tied Heat legend Dwyane Wade for second-most double-doubles in team playoff history as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Bam tonight: 23 PTS

13 REB

10-17 FG Ties Dwyane Wade for the 2nd most playoff double-doubles by a Heat player. pic.twitter.com/0FVro434uJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 9, 2023

Bam Adebayo finished Game 4 with 23 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. He shot 10-17 from the field. Adebayo is such an integral piece for the Heat with his versatility offensively and defensively. Throughout the playoffs so far, Adebayo has been averaging 16.9 points per game, 8.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 47.9 percent shooting from the field and 79.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the regular season, Adebayo averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals with shooting splits of 54 percent shooting from the field and 80.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Adebayo was selected to the All-Star team this season for the second time in his career. He has been having a strong series against the Knicks and his play is crucial for the Heat to close out the series on the Knicks home floor in Game 5. For the Heat to continue their inspiring playoff run, they will need Adebayo to continue to channel his inner Dwyane Wade.