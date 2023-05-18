A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo has popped up on the injury report ahead of Game 2 against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The good news for Heat fans is that there appears to be nothing to worry about here despite the fact that Adebayo is currently dealing with a right shoulder injury.

Bam Adebayo injury status for Game 2 vs Celtics

According to Heat beat reporter Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Adebayo has been listed as available for Friday’s clash. It appears that Adebayo has been dealing with discomfort in his shoulder for quite some time now. This same issue came up during Miami’s NBA Playoffs second-round series against the New York Knicks, but the silver lining here is it did not cause Bam to miss time. He ended up wearing a compression shirt to address the injury, so this could be the same case for him in Game 2 against Boston.

In other injury news, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo remain out for the Heat. Omer Yurtseven is questionable to play, while Cody Zeller has been listed as available.

The Heat put up a total team effort to shockingly take down the Celtics in Game 1, with Adebayo chipping in with 20 points on an efficient 9-of-13 shooting. The 25-year-old also logged eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal as he helped lead the way for Miami in their 123-116 victory over a dejected Boston side.

Bam Adebayo and the rest of the squad will need to be at their very best in Game 2, with the Celtics definitely out for some revenge on their own home floor.