Heat star Bam Adebayo had one hilarious complaint on how to make his NBA All-Star Game experience a much better one.

The NBA All-Star Game has devolved into a glorified shooting exhibition, with superstars clearly not giving it their all during the contest much to the annoyance of millions of fans all over the globe. Nonetheless, it seems as though the actual participants in the All-Star Game are having fun. However, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, who stepped into the Eastern Conference starting lineup as the injury replacement for Joel Embiid, has an idea for how to make the proceedings more fun for himself.

Posting on his official Twitter (X) account, the Heat star complained about the fact that his teammates wouldn't give him back the ball in what ended up being a 211-186 rout in favor of the East All-Stars.

“Damn They Really Don’t Pass Back In The ASG … 😭,” Adebayo wrote.

In terms of shot-creation skillset on the East All-Stars roster, Bam Adebayo's is clearly the weakest. The Heat star can create a bit for himself off the dribble, but he does that as a featured option in the Miami offense. In the All-Star Game, his primary offensive weapons (dribble handoffs, screen-setting) don't exactly stand out.

As a result, he took just two shots during the All-Star Game, the fewest among all the players who suited up. Adebayo's lack of shot attempts was a symptom of how the East All-Stars tended to play more of a dribble-heavy offense. They assisted on just 55 percent of their made field-goals (the New York Knicks, the dead-last team in the association in assist rate, is at 56.8 percent), while the Western All-Stars, despite their heavy defeat, assisted on 60 out of their 80 made baskets (for a stellar rate of 75 percent, a figure that would lead the NBA).

Of course, Bam Adebayo was clearly joking with his tweet. He looked like he was having a blast out there even though he didn't make much of an impact on the scoring column. It won't be long anyway before Adebayo rejoins the Heat and becomes a focal point of their offense once more, especially with Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier not expected to be back on the court within the imminent future.