The Miami Heat are set to take on a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks in a marquee matchup on Thursday night. The Heat have been dealing with a myriad of injuries of late, which is why it comes as no surprise that they will once again come in short-handed when they battle one of the top teams in the East.

Miami fans, however, will be glad to know that there has been a significant development on the Bam Adebayo front just roughly an hour and a half before tipoff. Heat beat reporter Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that Adebayo is now going to be available for Friday’s matchup after overcoming an injury on his right wrist.

This is obviously excellent news for the Heat, who could use as many warm bodies as they can get against the Bucks. Adebayo was initially tagged as probable for Friday’s game, and it’s great that we’ve gotten confirmation that he’s now good to go.

Winderman also reports that 6-foot-7 swingman Haywood Highsmith will also be available for Friday’s clash. The 26-year-old is expected to join Adebayo in the starting lineup along with Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, and Gabe Vincent. Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, however, are still out injured, joining Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, and Omer Yurtseven on the sidelines.

Apart from Giannis (left knee soreness), the Bucks will also still be without All-Star forward Khris Middleton. The 31-year-old has been dealing with a sore right knee, but according to reports, Middleton has been ramping up his activity in practice of late.