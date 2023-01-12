The Milwaukee Bucks head down to South Beach on Thursday night for a big-time matchup with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, which will be the tail end of a back-to-back for Mike Budenholzer’s squad after beating the Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, 114-105. There is one question, in particular, all fans will want to know for this matchup down in Florida: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Heat



While the Greek Freak is typically available for the Bucks, that won’t be the case. He will sit out this one due to knee soreness, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. After all, this is the second game of a back-to-back and he has played five straight contests.

On Wednesday, Giannis posted a rather odd stat line of seven points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists, finishing just three points shy of a triple-double. He’s again playing at an MVP level in 2022-23, featuring in 35 games while averaging 31 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 52% from the field. With Khris Middleton having barely played this season, Antetokounmpo has done a great job of carrying the load. Milwaukee currently sits in third in the East with a 27-14 record.

With Antetokounmpo sidelined in Miami, expect Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton to get an increased run. Also, it will be up to Jrue Holiday to take the bull by the horns and lead the offense. The Bucks are searching for their third-straight victory. So, is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing? Unfortunately, the answer is a firm no. His next chance to take the floor comes on Saturday against the Heat again.