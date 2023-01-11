At this point, it’s safe to say that the Miami Heat are dealing with a full-blown injury crisis. They have been doing so for quite a long time now, actually, and things aren’t going to change for them as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a marquee matchup on Thursday night.

As reported by Heat insider Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, no less than 10 players have popped up on the Heat’s injury report, which right now no longer comes as a surprise.

The usual suspects are still present in the lengthy report. Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, and Omer Yurtseven are all still out with varying injuries. Klye Lowry will be sidelined for a second consecutive game on Wednesday with a left knee problem, while reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro will also mark his second straight missed game with a left Achilles injury.

There is a bit of a silver lining in this wretched injury report, though. Bam Adebayo has been tagged as probable, which means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, the All-Star big man, who missed Tuesday’s thrilling win over the Oklahoma City Thunder with a right wrist injury, should join Jimmy Butler in Miami’s starting five against Giannis and Co. 6-foot-7 swingman Haywood Highsmith has also been tagged as probable.

The Bucks, who are playing on the first night of a back-to-back set on Wednesday, will likely be without Khris Middleton as the All-Star forward continues to deal with a problematic right knee.