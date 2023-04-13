Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Miami Heat will be fighting for a playoff spot against the Chicago Bulls. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro will get another crack at defending home court against Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

After a disappointing loss to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, Miami is preparing for Chicago and has an idea of what it will bring. Adebayo is expecting the Bulls to clog the paint against the Heat, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

“Adebayo says he expects Bulls to again pack the paint. Said it could be a big assist night for him,” writes Winderman.

The Bulls closing off the paint makes perfect sense against a slasher like Jimmy Butler and lob threat like Adebayo. Plus, the Heat’s outside shooting around them is highly suspect aside from Herro. Letting their offense try to bomb away from deep is the Bulls’ best bet at winning.

The Heat should be occupied with getting bodies in the paint, too. After getting their butts kicked on the glass by the Hawks, Miami has to secure rebounds on the defensive end. Although Vucevic is not a great offensive rebounder, Miami will have to account for his size and box out anyone coming in from the perimeter to get a board.

Thankfully for the Heat, Diar DeRozan will not be bringing her free-throw-disrupting abilities to Miami since she has to be back at school. A spot as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and a first-round date with the Milwaukee Bucks is up for grabs.