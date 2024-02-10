Herro has been averaging 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assist per game.

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro was candid in his response when asked about the way he has been used in the rotation in recent games due to the fully healthy lineup. After practice Friday, he would say that despite not preferring how he is being utilized now, he wants to “make it work” for the benefit of the team according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.

“Not really,” Herro said of the cycle he is currently performing in terms of the rotation. “I prefer the other one, but I’ve got to make it work.”

While Herro always plays a bevy of minutes, the way it has been used recently has been sporadic. He will start the game, get taken out quickly, then would work with the second unit and run the operations there.

Herro has been honest before about the experimenting of the Heat as after the team lost to the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 29, he would say he is transitioning into a “catch-and-shoot guy.” That game, he scored 17 points where he made five of a whopping 12 shots from three-point range.

“I'm trying to sacrifice how I play to fit the team and try to be more of a catch-and-shoot guy to fit the offense,” Herro said.

Spoelstra talks the chemistry with Herro and Bam Adebayo

Since then though, Herro has been more involved in play-making alongside the new addition of Terry Rozier. Part of that play-making has been the chemistry the 24-year old has with star Bam Adebayo as Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talked about the collaboration they have.

“You have to have a lot of versatility, a lot of different actions you can get to,” Spoelstra said. “You need firepower in this league to score against the best defenses. They’ve really worked intentionally in building that collaboration between the two of them for the last two or three years. And then now, when they have to anchor some units together, they know they have to lean on each other.”

“It can’t be just them taking turns. They have to read the defense, read the scheme and help each other generate the best shot for the team,” Spoelstra continued. “And that comes with a maturity, comes with an experience, it comes with learning how to really impact winning. I really just commend them for working at it.”

Heat back to winning ways with Herro being efficient

With the new role for Herro and the rest of the team, it has resulted in the Heat getting out of the rut they were in with the aforementioned losing skid and take a two-game winning streak into Sunday. Herro said that when it comes to the connection with Adebayo, that they “got away from it,” which even he described as “not smart.”

“I think that we got away from it for a little bit. And that’s not smart, I don’t think,” Herro said. “So just getting back to it the last couple of weeks or so, I think is good for us. We need to keep getting to that more and more.”

So far on the season, Herro is averaging 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. He will for sure be a huge factor as the Heat next face the Boston Celtics Sunday as the team is 28-24 on the season, which puts them at seventh in the Eastern Conference.