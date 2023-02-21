The Miami Heat had the NBA world buzzing after they officially announced the arrival of Kevin Love in South Beach on Monday. Heat big man Bam Adebayo, who is coming off his second NBA All-Star Game appearance on Sunday night, had nothing but good things to say about Love joining the squad. It’s safe to say that Bam is hyped about his team’s newest addition.

Love fell out of the rotation with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which eventually led to a contract buyout agreement between both parties. For his part, Adebayo is confident that Love is set to play a significant role for the Heat now that he has arrived:

“Spo’s smart. He’ll figure it out, how we’re going to handle things,” Adebayo told The Associated Press. “It’s exciting. We’ve got fresh legs on the team. We’ve got a guy like Kevin Love, who has been through those wars, came back from 3-1 (with the Cavs against Golden Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals). You’ve got a battle-tested guy like that who has won. It’s big for us.”

Bam just had to reference Cleveland’s historic series comeback victory over Stephen Curry and the Warriors from seven years ago. This is something Dub Nation has put in the rearview mirror, but it just always seems to pop back up over and over again. Kevin Love was an integral part of that title run, and it comes as no surprise that it is considered one of the biggest milestones of his NBA career.

For his part, though, Bam Adebayo believes that Love still has a lot of gas left in the tank and that the five-time All-Star will be integral to Miami’s success this season.

“He’s smart, he stretches the floor, and you can learn from guy like that, having a guy like that in your corner,” Adebayo said. “Him and UD, two different walks of life, but now they’re kind of going down the same road. Having guys like that, it’ll help me tremendously. He’s an all-around great person.”

Bam just wants to remind the naysayers out there not to sleep on Kevin Love. There’s no denying that he’s a shade of the superstar he once was, but this man can still bring a lot of value to the Heat:

“He’s really underrated as a team player,” Adebayo said. “He’s underrated for what he does. I know what he’ll bring to our team will make us more successful.”