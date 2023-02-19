The Miami Heat didn’t make any notable additions ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, instead just sending out Dewayne Dedmon in order to clear a roster spot. The Heat are taking advantage of their increased roster flexibility, adding both Kevin Love and Cody Zeller to improve their frontcourt.

Miami fans are pretty excited about the Love move. While Love isn’t the player he once was and fell out of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rotation this season, the Heat really needed shooting help and a boost in the frontcourt. Miami has been largely mediocre this season, thanks in large part to a struggling offense, a lot of 3-point bricks and a lack of size. The Heat rank 26th in offensive rating and 28th in 3-point percentage this season.

Kevin Love hasn’t played since Jan. 24 and is shooting just 38.9% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range this season, but he was dealing with a thumb injury that likely affected his effectiveness. The hope is that issue is fixed and that Love will find his stroke again.

Here’s a sampling of reactions to the Kevin Love move:

The Heat address their need for size and experience in the front court. Kevin Love is a homerun on the buyout market. Zeller is an experienced big man and it sounds like he's finally healthy after suffering a right leg injury last season. — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) February 19, 2023

Kevin Love to the Heat is a nice pickup for Miami fr — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) February 19, 2023

WAIT KEVIN LOVE JUST SIGNING WITH THE MIAMI HEAT IM BACK BEING A HEAT FAN BABY

LETS GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/smRoSLjdGB — Kami.wav☁️ (@Kamibuki_) February 19, 2023

Kinda intrigued by a Adebayo/Love/Zeller frontcourt rotation. Real emphasis to invert things and open up what’s been a dreadful half-court offense — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) February 19, 2023

The Heat, finally, sign a powerforward. They have played all season without one. Its the little things — Kyle Lowry Apologist (@gnavas103) February 19, 2023

We’ll see how Heat coach Erik Spoelstra deploys Kevin Love and Cody Zeller upon their arrival. Caleb Martin and Jimmy Butler have been manning the power forward spot this season, so perhaps Love even moves into the starting lineup. Even if he doesn’t, he should expect to see plenty of minutes.

Miami is 32-27 this season, which is good for seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are just a half game behind the New York Knicks for the No. 6 seed and 2.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets. It will be a battle to try to avoid the play-in tournament, and we’ll see if these moves help Miami finish in the top six.