Jimmy Butler showed his clutch genes with an epic buzzer-beater to end the first half in the Heat-Hornets NBA In-Season Tournament game.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler ended the first half of their NBA In-Season Tournament clash with the Charlotte Hornets with a bang, draining an epic buzzer-beater to frustrate the home team and the fans in attendance.

With just 3.6 seconds left on the clock in the second quarter, Butler quickly took the inbound pass and ran to their side of the court for one final shot before the buzzer sounded. Knowing that he wouldn't make it close to the rim, the Heat forward decided to launch the ball near the logo area.

Butler's shot was contested and his balance was off while hoisting the ball up, but it didn't matter. As the buzzer sounded, the ball bounced off the backboard and went in to the rim. It allowed the Heat to extend their lead to nine points at halftime, 57-48.

JIMMY BUTLER BUZZER BEATER TO END THE FIRST HALF 🚨pic.twitter.com/KDcMrhLeUK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

Jimmy Butler had 16 points in two quarters of play, along with three rebounds, four assists and two steals. There's no doubt he's a big reason why the Heat were up by a good margin against the LaMelo Ball-led Hornets.

The Heat entered the NBA In-Season Tournament contest with a 1-0 record, having defeated the Washington Wizards in their opener for the competition. A win against the Hornets would certainly go a long way for them to qualify to the next round, though it won't be so easy with the Milwaukee Bucks expected to fight for the best record in the East Group B as well.

If Butler can maintain his heroics, though, it's not hard to see the Heat making it out of the group play.