Earlier this summer, Caleb Martin agreed to a four-year deal worth $32 million with the Philadelphia 76ers. While it's been nearly a couple of months since his signing, it's only recently that Martin posted a heartfelt farewell message to Miami on social media.

Martin acknowledged that his message was a bit delayed. After spending three seasons with the Heat, the forward said that he learned a lot during his time in Miami. His opportunity to play for the organization helped him live a better lifestyle. He found it endearing how South Beach showed him a lot of love throughout his time with the team. Now that he's about to suit up for Philly, he reminded Heat fans that he will always treat their city as his second home.

Here's the full details of what Martin said on Instagram:

“Man… Sorry for the delay 305. It took me a lil longer to post this cause I wasn't ready to say goodbye just yet lol. Miami has changed my life in more ways than I could have ever imagined. Put me in a position to better my life, my families life and my career. Felt like I was on a two-way contract just yesterday trying to make a name for myself all over again. The fans, my teammates, my coaches, and the city embraced me with open arms, and I always tried to return the favor thru leaving it out on the court every night.”

“Definitely not how I expected things to come to an end, but nothin can ever replace the memories and love I;ve gained for this city and organization over the past 3yrs. 305 will always feel like a second home and have a special place in my heart 4L. Thank u all for everything Heat Nation!”

Caleb Martin's role as a Sixer

Now that Caleb Martin is about to play for the Philadelphia 76ers, what exactly will his role be with the team? Similar to every other NBA team during the offseason, the Sixers made some game-changing moves in hopes of improving their roster. Paul George is set to join the dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The trio alone should be a cause of concern for the Eastern Conference.

However, with Martin in the picture, they now have a gritty player who's willing to put it all on the line for his team. While the forward may not be a star player, he's definitely an asset for Philly. During his time with the Heat, he became one of the playoff heroes who helped the team reach the 2023 NBA Finals. Despite falling short, no one can deny the prominent role Martin played for the team. Hence, the Sixers' interest in acquiring him early this summer.

With that said, the 76ers are hoping that Martin could replicate the same energy he brought to the Heat for the past few seasons. Hopefully, his style of basketball will work well with the Philly trio.