Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have had one of the biggest offseasons of any team in the NBA, largely due to Paul George's departure for the Philadelphia 76ers. Leonard is expected to suit up for Team USA this month while George is set to move to Philly and prepare for his new, four-year deal with the Sixers.

George's move to the Sixers set the Clippers up in a two-star team behind Leonard and James Harden. The team had a path towards building a roster if George was to walk in free agency, opening up the non-taxpayer mid-level exception as well as the bi-annual exception.

None of the additions, however, will be able to fill the void that George left on this Clippers team.

During a press availability with members of media at Team USA's training camp in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kawhi Leonard was asked about Paul George's departure to Philly, but it was quickly shut down.

“I'm not talking about that,” told reporters. “I'm here to talk about USA Basketball.”

Leonard went on to speak about his health and readiness for Team USA ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. He would, however, later clarify his lack of a comment.

“Just so you guys know, I don’t have no problem with PG leaving,” Leonard explained. “They just didn’t want me to talk about it.”

It's unclear whether ‘they' refereed to USA Basketball officials or LA Clippers officials, but the clarification did put away any thoughts that Leonard and George were on bad terms.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's relationship has been good throughout the years and even through these contract negotiations. George called Leonard as a courtesy to let him know he'd be departing Los Angeles for Philadelphia in free agency.

Beyond just Leonard, Paul George's departure from the Clippers wasn't one that left a bad taste or any kind of animosity, one high-ranking team official told ClutchPoints. The organization is appreciative of everything George brought over his five seasons and wished him the best of luck in a statement prior to free agency.

“Paul has informed us that he is signing his next contract with another team,” the Clippers said in the statement. “Paul is a tremendous talent and an elite two-way player. We feel fortunate for the five years we spent with him. Over that span, he went to three All Star Games, made the most 3-pointers in franchise history and helped lead the team to a place it had never been. His performances in Games 5 and 6 against Utah in 2021 won’t be forgotten by anyone associated with the Clippers.”

Paul George received a four-year, $212 max contract offer from the Sixers, something the Clippers had been unwilling to match. LA could've offered a max deal of four years and $220 million, but from the start of extension negotiations until the very last chance in free agency, the Clippers maintained their three-year contract offer somewhere around the three-year, $149 million extension Kawhi Leonard signed for back in January 2024.

Since George departed, the Clippers reached verbal agreements on free agency contracts with James Harden, Derrick Jones Jr., Nicolas Batum, Kris Dunn, Mo Bamba, and Kevin Porter Jr. In the coming days, extension talks are expected to take place between the Clippers and both center Ivica Zubac as well as guard Terance Mann.

Kawhi Leonard has been a full participant in both of Team USA's first two practices in Las Vegas. He has been rehabbing inflammation in his right knee since late April, when he made his return for the NBA playoffs but was unable to play or even move the way he wanted to.

Leonard played 68 games for the Clippers this past season, the most he's played since his 2016-17 season with the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 52.5 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent from three.