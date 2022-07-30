There has been a lot of talk about Donovan Mitchell taking his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat. Trade rumors have slowed down a bit of late, but this doesn’t mean that the chase is over for Pat Riley and his front office.

A video of Mitchell teaming up with Heat star Bam Adebayo in Miami is currently making its rounds on social media. It wasn’t with the Heat, though, as the two stars linked up in the Miami Pro League (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Bam Adebayo, and Derrick Jones Jr. dominating in this Miami Pro League 🔥 (via @overtime)

pic.twitter.com/8bzINdbKj4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 30, 2022

Apart from Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo, their team also had All-Star point guard Darius Garland on the roster. Davion Mitchell and Derrick Jones Jr. were also in the lineup, and it is clear that their side had the upper hand here.

As of this moment, Mitchell is still a member of the Utah Jazz. This could change at any given instance, though, if the Jazz end up accepting an offer that they like. The Heat are one of the teams that have shown a lot of interest in the All-Star shooting guard, but they do have some stiff competition for Mitchell.

The New York Knicks are another team that has been heavily linked to the Jazz star. Mitchell also happens to be a New York native, and this may give the Knicks an upper hand in their pursuit. They also appear to have more to offer the Jazz than what Miami is willing to put on the table. Be that as it may, it would be foolish to count Pat Riley and the Heat in this race.