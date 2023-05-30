A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Boston Celtics came so close to making history as the first team to come back from being down 0-3 in a best-of-7 series. The Miami Heat, however, had other plans. Billed as the underdogs throughout their entire NBA Playoffs run, Jimmy Butler and Co. came into Game 7 at the TD Garden with most fans believing that this was Boston’s game to lose. True enough, the Heat made sure that this was going to be the case on Monday night.

After holding a relatively precarious lead for the most part of the game, the Heat ended up blowing this game wide open in the fourth and final quarter. At one point, they went up by 21 points courtesy of a Duncan Robinson deuce. After scoring on a well-contested lay-up, the Heat sharpshooter just had to go full savage on the Celtics home crowd:

Yup, he really did that. Duncan Robinson really motioned to his ear to indicate that he could no longer hear the Celtics crowd in attendance. The Heat did an exceptional job in not letting the fans get involved in this one, and Robinson just delivered the final nail in the coffin with his deuce here. His celebration was pure savagery at its finest, and NBA Twitter completely agrees:

Celtics fans have to be hating hard on Duncan Robinson right now. After all, that’s a pretty disrespectful move. To be fair, though, Robinson was right in that Heat completely silenced the Boston home crowd at that point in the game. This fact doesn’t make it less painful for the Celtics faithful, though.