With the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for the Class of 2023 set to take place tomorrow, Aug. 12, former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is set to take center stage and receive recognition for his outstanding basketball career. A three-time champion with the Miami Heat, Wade was also a 13-time All-Star, an eight-time All-NBA selection, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP and the 2010 All-Star MVP.

At or near the top of Miami's all-time leaderboard in various statistical categories, Heat president Pat Riley recently went on record to clear the air about whether or not the 41-year-old is the best player in franchise history, a question raised in light of star forward Jimmy Butler's recent success with the organization and the fact that LeBron James played for them for several seasons.

To that point, Butler frankly doesn't have the success that Wade did. However, that doesn't mean that he isn't highly thought of.

Wade, speaking to reporters about his impending enshrinement, would make an interesting comment about the current face of the Heat franchise (Butler) and his Hall of Fame chances.

While answering a larger question about being the first Marquette basketball player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Wade says, “I hope I'm not the last … well, I know I won’t be the last, because Jimmy Butler went to Marquette, too” (h/t ESPN's Tim Bontemps).

Like Wade, a first team Consensus All-American at Marquette that won CUSA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2003, Butler had a standout career for the Golden Eagles. He's been even more impressive as a pro, earning six All-Star selections, five All-NBA selections, five All-Defensive selections and the 2015 Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Perhaps Wade's bold prediction really will come true.