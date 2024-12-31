MIAMI – As Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler addressed his future with the team, he made his return at Tuesday's practice which no doubt brings a huge boost as they look to stack some wins. Butler dealt with a stomach illness that has made him miss the last five games as head coach Erik Spoelstra and star Bam Adebayo spoke about his return.

Besides the productivity that Butler brings on the floor for Miami, he also brings a unique energy that brings the best out of the team around him. Spoelstra echoed these same sentiments to ClutchPoitns after Tuesday's practice as he spoke about having his “spirit,” especially after the last road trip they were just on.

“Yeah, it always helps. You know, having him around, and having the spirit, and then, you know, we're coming off of a trip where it didn't go perfect, but it's gratifying going through the grind,” Spoelstra said. “I told the team, basically every minute of that road trip, there was a stress level and oftentimes a frustration level, and then to be able to collectively overcome that and find different ways, you know, to win those two games. I think, you know, you can see a growth opportunity.”

“This is a league that's very tough,” Spoelstra continued. “And when you wrap your mind around that, and you stop searching for easy, sometimes it will be, but you can do some cool things when it's a ride.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo on the “great practice” with Jimmy Butler

The Heat's All-Star hopeful Tyler Herro would say it was “really good” to have Butler back at practice, who has been the leading scorer for the team this season averaging 24 points per game. As for Butler, he is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field in 20 games.

Another player to speak on Butler's return was the Heat's captain in Bam Adebayo who addressed not only getting the star “acclimated” again but also about the 35-year-old being prepared.

“It was good having him around, get him back acclimated, and get him in the feel of being around the team again,” Adebayo said. “Jimmy is always going to be ready. I feel like he will never let his body get too out of shape. I feel like he’s always prepared. Just had a great practice.”

As Miami now enters the new year, Butler is on track to play in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after logging a practice session Tuesday. The star would speak about how he was heavily impacted by the stomach illness which Spoelstra spoke about saying how “it was rough.”

“He looked good today,” Spoelstra said. “He went through it this past week; it was rough, he was back, in good spirits, had a good practice. There’s been a lot this week he’s had to deal with. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

At any rate, Miami is now 16-14 which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference as they start a three-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Pelicans.