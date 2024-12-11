While the Miami Heat deals with trade rumors surrounding Jimmy Butler centering the attention of the organization, it's important to remember that they are still on a roll at the moment, led by the emergence of star Tyler Herro. As Herro continues to become a complete player this season, the guard could be on his way to his first All-Star appearance as he touched on if he earns it.

Herro is coming off a huge week where he even was recognized as Eastern Conference Player of the Week, where he had exceptional performances in wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. When asked about the possibility of being an All-Star, the University of Kentucky product believes he is “definitely worthy,” according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“I would love to be an All-Star,” Herro said after practice. “That’s been my goal since I came into the league. We’ll see. I got to get votes. I’m definitely worthy, though.”

So far this season, he has averaged 24.2 points (leads the team), 5.4 rebounds, and five assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from beyond the arc, all of which are current career highs. His shot chart has been drastically different, as the team's focus has been to prioritize shots from deep and close to the rim.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's “ambition”

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has sung Herro's praises time and time again, but he has seen first-hand how he has matured throughout the years since being drafted with the 13th overall pick in 2019. Spoelstra would say that he has “always respected his ambition” about Herro.

“With Tyler, I’ve always respected his ambition, and I want to honor that, and I want to push him and create an environment that’s going to bring out the best in him and where his play can match that ambition,” Spoelstra said. “That’s one of his superpowers. I love that quality about him, and you add the ambition with just a relentless work ethic.

“But it’s the work ethic, and then also he wants to be part of winning, he wants to impact winning,” Spoelstra continued. “So, his approach is pure. You put all those things together — it’s not rocket science — it usually leads to a lot of really good things.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo says Tyler Herro is having a “moment”

There is no doubt that Herro came into this Heat season with a purpose to silence all the haters and is focused on not just getting an All-Star nod but also winning as many games as possible. Someone who has loved to see the performances from Miami is teammate Bam Adebayo, who said he is “having his moment.”

“Considering a lot of media and fans have dogged him in the past because of past performances, being injured, this is his moment right now,” Adebayo said of Herro after the win over the Lakers. “He’s having his moment.”

Herro is coming off a 34-point performance as the Heat beat the No. 1 seeded Cavs in what was no doubt an impressive team outing. Miami is 12-10, which puts them fifth in the Eastern Conference, as their next game is Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors, looking to win four straight contests.