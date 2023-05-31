Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Miami Heat are preparing to take the altitude head on vs. the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Although it figures to play a role in the series, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra couldn’t seem to care less about the narratives surrounding the altitude, reports Tomer Azarly.

Erik Spoelstra when asked about the altitude: “If Denver wants to play at the top of Everest, we’ll do that.” — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 31, 2023

A blunt response from Erik Spoelstra, although a response that could be expected from him. He has shown to tell it how it is throughout his career and this postseason; it evidently is working with another appearance from Spoelstra and the Heat in the NBA Finals.

Although the altitude will play a role in the game, that is not something the Heat can really control and thus should be worrying about something else. In the end, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be the two biggest factors that could lead to the Heat’s demise, and hence should be the primary focus ahead of Thursday’s Game 1.

While Spoelstra is being coy with the media, there is little doubt that the Heat are taking the correct precautions in having their bodies ready to play in the high altitude. In Miami, the Heat play at pretty much sea level, so it will definitely be an adjustment.

In the end, the altitude should not play the biggest of roles on the grandest stage in the NBA. It would be hard not to play with an extra motivation in the NBA Finals and Heat players will probably be filled with enough adrenaline to ignore the altitude. The Heat will have to, as the Nuggets will be their toughest opponent yet and a team that certainly does not need any other advantages than they already have.