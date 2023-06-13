The Miami Heat may have lost in the 2023 NBA Finals to the Denver Nuggets, but simply making it this far is a massive accomplishment for Erik Spoelstra's team. At one point, people questioned whether or not Miami would make the playoffs and there was a point in the play-in tournament where it looked like they were going to be eliminated!

Despite facing adversity time and time again, the Heat stood tall and proved to be one of the most resilient teams in NBA history. Obviously winning a title would have topped off their incredible, Cinderella-like season, but a good things come to an end at some point.

After their Finals loss, Spoelstra addressed the media and offered an incredible, heartwarming message about defeat and overcoming hardships in life.

“Obviously, we didn't get the final win, but sometimes that's true in sport and also in life; that you don't always get what you want,” Spoelstra told reporters. “But there's no regret from our side. Everybody, staff, player alike in the locker room put themselves out there and put themselves into the team, whatever was best for the team. And the tough pill to swallow is it just wasn't good enough. We ran up against a team that was just better than us in this series.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In every single series they played in, the Heat were the underdogs, yet they played like they were the best team in said games. Just the fight and will this team showed night-in and night-out throughout the playoffs was remarkable and these are memories that the Heat head coach claims he will cherish.

“I told each one of the guys, I love them. I love this team, and I'm just super grateful that we are able to go through all of the experiences, even the tough times during the year, to be able to have a season like this,” Spoelstra continued. “This is one for the journal books, right. I don't know about all the guys journaling, but this is certainly one that I'll journal and remember this team forever. Years from now, I'll bump into some of these guys and we'll have this bond, even though we didn't get that final prize.”

Making the NBA Finals for the second time in the last four years, the Heat have proven that they are still a top-tier organization in this league. As long as they keep this same mentality and fight, Miami will be back competing for a championship in no time.

As for Spoelstra, his legacy as one of the league's greatest coaches continues to grow regardless of the outcome of the games his team plays in.