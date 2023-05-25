Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent has played at a high level all postseason long. He’s averaging 13.1 points per game these playoffs and shooting 37.5% shooting from behind the three-point arc and 89.3% from the free-throw line. Vincent’s ability to score the ball from all three levels on the court has been key to Miami’s deep playoff run.

But unfortunately, the Heat won’t have Vincent for Thursday night’s Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. The Heat have Vincent listed as out due to a left ankle sprain he suffered back in Tuesday’s Game 4 loss.

On Thursday morning, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke to the media and reacted to Vincent being out for Game 5 vs. the Celtics, per a tweet from the team’s official Twitter account:

“He is feeling better, just not quite good enough to play an Eastern Conference Finals game… We’ve had a bunch of other guys step up, and that’s what we need tonight.”

Coach Spo provides an update on Gabe Vincent’s ankle injury pic.twitter.com/i4YwnNpH6S — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 25, 2023

Gabe Vincent, 26, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.1 blocks, 1.4 turnovers, and 2.3 personal fouls per game across 68 appearances this season (34 starts).

The former UC Santa Barbara struggled to shoot the ball efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Vincent converted just 40.2% of his field-goal attempts.

Expect Thursday’s Game 5 between the Celtics and Heat to go down to the wire, especially since Vincent is out of the lineup. After all, Boston’s season will be on the line, so it will have a lot to play for.